Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Hier soir… Le Marrakech Comedy Club

Les dernières recrues de Jamel Debbouze se produisaient hier soir au Palais Badii, dans le cadre du Marrakech du Rire. Nous y étions.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Spectacles/Hier...


Version : Mobile / Web