🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Hier soir à Cannes… Kristen Stewart, Jean Dujardin et Kylian Mbappé réunis
Retrouvez tous les jours le compte rendu des nuits cannoises. Stars, paillettes et... galères.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Hier-soir-a-Cann...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Hier-soir-a-Cann...