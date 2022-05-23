Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Hirokazu Kore-Eda («Les Bonnes étoiles») : «Song Kang-ho s'est beaucoup investi dans la mise en scène»

Ce fut l'un de nos coups de coeur du dernier Festival de Cannes. «Les Bonnes étoiles» confirme le talent de conteur hors pair de son réalisateur j...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Hirokazu...


Version : Mobile / Web