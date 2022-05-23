🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Hors-série Paris Match - Sophie Marceau, l’égérie des Français
Elle ne court pas après l’air du temps, elle marche avec lui. Simplement. Depuis plus de quarante ans, Sophie Marceau incarne le charme à la fran...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Sophie-M...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Sophie-M...