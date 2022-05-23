Faire Ensemble
"Il y a plusieurs Nupes": face au RN, Renaud Muselier "soutiendra directement" des candidats du PCF, du PS et d'EELV

Le président de la région Paca appelle ce lundi à voter pour les candidats communistes, socialistes et écologistes opposés au Rassemblement national, et fustige l'attitude passée de La France insoumise.



