Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Ils ont fait l'actu. Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, prix Goncourt 2021, devenu symbole malgré lui

Sandrine Etoa-Andegue revient sur les événements marquants de l'année. Et ce sont ceux qui les ont vécus qui vous les racontent. L'écrivain a vu sa vie basculer le jour où il a obtenu le prix Goncourt grace à son livre : "La plus secrète mémoire des hommes".

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/ils-ont-f...


Version : Mobile / Web