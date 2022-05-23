Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Immigration : coup de chaud à Melilla entre le Maroc et l'Espagne

Près de 2 000 migrants ont tenté de pénétrer dans Melilla, l'une des deux enclaves espagnoles au Maroc. Pourtant, les relations entre Rabat et Madrid sont en phase de normalisation.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/un-monde-...


Version : Mobile / Web