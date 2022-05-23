Faire Ensemble
Incendies: Emmanuel Macron devrait se rendre en Gironde ce mercredi

Emmanuel Macron devrait se rendre en Gironde ce mercredi. Les incendies continuent dans ce département, dans les communes de La Teste-de-Buch et Landiras, où près de 20.000 hectares ont brûlé.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/incendies-emmanuel...


