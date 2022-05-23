Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Incidents au Stade de France: Gérald Darmanin a "toute la confiance" d'Emmanuel Macron, assure Olivia Grégoire

Forte d'un rassemblement historique, la Nupes espère mobiliser suffisamment pour être majoritaire aux législatives, même si dissensions et dissidences, soutenues par François Hollande et Bernard Cazeneuve, persistent.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


Version : Mobile / Web