Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Indépendance de l’Algérie : le difficile retour en France des pieds-noirs

Mardi 5 juillet 2022, cela fera 50 ans que l’Algérie a acquis son indépendance. Pour les Français qui vivaient en Algérie, le retour fut parfois douloureux et l’accueil compliqué.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/algerie/...


Version : Mobile / Web