Faire Ensemble
"Intégration", un film pour changer le regard sur la migration

Le long-métrage, réalisé par l'auteur-scénariste camerounais Guy Roméo, aborde le parcours de cinq jeunes migrants à leur arrivée à Marseille. Un récit en partie autobiographique, qui sera projeté samedi 16 juillet au cinéma Artplexe, sur la Canebière.

