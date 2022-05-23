Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Intempéries : juin, un mois record

Certains prévisionnistes redoutent que les orages très violents et les pluies de grêle deviennent de plus en plus nombreux. Depuis le début du mois, il y a eu 180 000 impacts de foudre enregistrés en France, ce qui est totalement inédit.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/orages/intemperi...


Version : Mobile / Web