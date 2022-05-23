Faire Ensemble
Intempéries : le réchauffement climatique augmente l'intensité et la fréquence des orages

Mardi 21 juin, alors que de nombreux départements font face aux dégâts causés par des orages de grêle, l'intensité de ces épisodes inquiète. S'ils sont habituels à cette saison, ils pourraient devenir plus fréquents en raison du réchauffement climatique.  

