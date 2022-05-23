Faire Ensemble
Irak : des tempêtes de sable à répétition fragilisent le pays, fortement touché par la désertification

En Irak, la neuvième tempête de sable depuis le mois d'avril a été enregistrée lundi 23 mai. Le phénomène est lié au changement climatique. À chaque fois, le trafic est paralysé et les hospitalisations pour troubles respiratoires s'enchaînent. 

