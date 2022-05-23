Faire Ensemble
Italie : au moins six morts et huit blessés dans l'effondrement d'un glacier des Dolomites

Dans la matinée du lundi 4 juillet, les recherches ont repris autour du glacier de la Marmolada dans les Dolomites, en Italie. Dimanche 3 juillet, l'effondrement d'une partie de ce glacier a fait au moins six morts et huit blessés. C'est l'un des effets dramatiques du réchauffement climatique.

