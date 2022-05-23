🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Italie : la ville de Rome possède 2 500 fontaines à eau potable
À Rome, en Italie, les "nasonis" sont des fontaines à eau potable. Complètement gratuites, elles permettent aux habitants de s'hydrater, tout en ayant moins d'impact écologique.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/tourisme/ital...
