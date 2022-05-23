Faire Ensemble
Italie : la ville de Rome possède 2 500 fontaines à eau potable

À Rome, en Italie, les "nasonis" sont des fontaines à eau potable. Complètement gratuites, elles permettent aux habitants de s'hydrater, tout en ayant moins d'impact écologique. 

