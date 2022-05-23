Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Jamel Debbouze : «La France est une vieille dame qu’il ne faut pas trop bousculer, mais ça avance»

Après une entrevue à Paris, nous avons suivi le roi du stand-up à Marrakech. Rencontre avec un drôle de personnage.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Spectacles/Jame...


Version : Mobile / Web