Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Jane Fonda et Diane Keaton en grande forme sur le tournage de «Book Club 2» à Venise

Lundi 11 juillet, Jane Fonda et Diane Keaton ont été aperçues à Venise sur le tournage de «Book Club 2». À leurs côtés, les actrices Candice ...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Jane-Fonda-et-Di...


Version : Mobile / Web