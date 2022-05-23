Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
"Je suis frappé par son indifférence à la souffrance sociale": Pour Mélenchon, Macron est dans "l'agression"

Jean-Luc Mélenchon estime qu'Emmanuel Macron n'a proposé que des mesures de "violence sociale".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/je-suis-frappe-par...


Version : Mobile / Web