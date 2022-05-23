🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
"Je suis frappé par son indifférence à la souffrance sociale": Pour Mélenchon, Macron est dans "l'agression"
Jean-Luc Mélenchon estime qu'Emmanuel Macron n'a proposé que des mesures de "violence sociale".
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/je-suis-frappe-par...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/je-suis-frappe-par...