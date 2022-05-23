Faire Ensemble
Jean-Luc Mélenchon envisage "une grande marche contre la vie chère" en septembre "à l'initiative de la Nupes"

Jean-Luc Mélenchon a proposé ce mardi soir à ses partenaires de la Nupes "une grande marche contre la vie chère" en septembre.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-france-insoumis...


