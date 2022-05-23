Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Jean-Luc Mélenchon souhaite une commission enquête sur "les problèmes d'organisation de la démocratie"

Le chef de file des Insoumis a déploré "l'inégalité sociale jusque dans la distribution des professions de foi".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-france-insoumis...


Version : Mobile / Web