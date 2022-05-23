🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Jean-Marie Périer partage une tendre photo de Charles Aznavour pour son anniversaire
Dimanche 22 mai, Charles Aznavour aurait dû célébrer ses 98 ans. Pour l'occasion, Jean-Marie Périer lui a adressé un tendre message.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Jean-Marie-Perie...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Jean-Marie-Perie...