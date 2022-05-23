Faire Ensemble
Jean Reno nie avoir fait fortune grâce au bitcoin, il dénonce une arnaque

Non, Jean Reno n'est pas un as du bitcoin. Le temps d'un communiqué, l'acteur a averti ses fans d'une dangereuse arnaque abusant de son image.

