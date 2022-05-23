Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Jérôme Commandeur : «L’humour, c’est une rencontre. Il faut que le charme opère»

Avec « Irréductible », l’humoriste signe la comédie de l’été. Rencontre avec un artiste qui brille sur l’écran comme sur les planches.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Spectacles/Jero...


Version : Mobile / Web