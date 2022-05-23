🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Jérôme Commandeur : «L’humour, c’est une rencontre. Il faut que le charme opère»
Avec « Irréductible », l’humoriste signe la comédie de l’été. Rencontre avec un artiste qui brille sur l’écran comme sur les planches.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Spectacles/Jero...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Spectacles/Jero...