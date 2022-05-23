Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Jérôme Lavrilleux: "Je n'ai pas été condamné à la relégation nationale"

Ancien directeur adjoint de la campagne de Nicolas Sarkozy déchu depuis l'affaire Bygmalion, Jérôme Lavrilleux explique les raisons de son retour en politique.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/les-republicains/j...


Version : Mobile / Web