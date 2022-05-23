🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Kate Middleton : fan de ces boucles d’oreilles pendantes
On le sait, Kate Middleton apporte un soin tout particulier à ses looks. Entourée de sa styliste et conseillère en image Natasha Archer, la belle brune enchaîne les tenues spectaculaires, tantôt plus officielles et tantôt très à la pointe. Kate Middl...
Lire la suite de l'article sur Elle.fr
Source : https://www.elle.fr/Mode/La-mode-des-stars/Kate-Mi...
Lire la suite de l'article sur Elle.fr
Source : https://www.elle.fr/Mode/La-mode-des-stars/Kate-Mi...