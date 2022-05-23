🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Keanu Reeves et Alexandra Grant, balade en amoureux dans les rues de New York
Keanu Reeves et Alexandra Grant ont été aperçus mercredi lors d'une balade dans la «Big Apple».
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Keanu-Reeves-et-...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Keanu-Reeves-et-...