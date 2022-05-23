🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Khaby Lame, le tiktokeur le plus suivi au monde
Si vous avez un smartphone vous êtes forcément tombé sur lui un jour ou l'autre : grâce à ses vidéos parodiques, le Sénégalais Khaby Lame, 22 ans, est devenu le tiktoker le plus célèbre du monde avec plus de 142,8 millions abonnés.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-monde-...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-monde-...