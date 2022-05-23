🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Khatia Buniatishvili, la virtuose
La jeune pianiste géorgienne Khatia Buniatishvili devenue française avait été la vedette du concert du 14-juillet 2018 à la tour Eiffel. Elle es...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Khatia-Buniatish...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Khatia-Buniatish...