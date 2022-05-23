Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Kim Kardashian pose en lingerie transparente et affiche des sourcils gris cendré

Il y a quelques semaines, lors du Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian avait fait sensation en portant la fameuse robe de Marilyn Monroe associée à une chevelure blond platine en hommage à la célébrissime actrice. Si elle a dû rendre la robe après la cérémo...
Lire la suite d...

Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/News-beaute/Make-up/Kim...


Version : Mobile / Web