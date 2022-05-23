Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Krys Marshall dans la série « For All Mankind » : l'étoffe d'une héroïne

L’actrice américaine est le fer de lance féministe de la troisième saison de « For All Mankind », la très habile série de science-fiction...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Medias/Krys-Mar...


Version : Mobile / Web