L'Assemblée nationale vote la déconjugalisation de l'Allocation adulte handicapé
Lors de l'examen du projet de loi sur le pouvoir d'achat, les députés ont voté dans la nuit de mercredi à jeudi plusieurs amendements visant à déconjugaliser l'allocation adulte handicapé (AAH).
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/parlement/l-assemb...
