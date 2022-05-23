Faire Ensemble
L'ONU déclare un "état d'urgence des océans", à l'ouverture d'une conférence mondiale à Lisbonne

Pendant cinq jours, des milliers de personnes vont réfléchir à l'avenir des mers, afin de trouver des solutions à la surpêche, la pollution plastique ou l'acidification des mers.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...


