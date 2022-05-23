🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
L'ONU déclare un "état d'urgence des océans", à l'ouverture d'une conférence mondiale à Lisbonne
Pendant cinq jours, des milliers de personnes vont réfléchir à l'avenir des mers, afin de trouver des solutions à la surpêche, la pollution plastique ou l'acidification des mers.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...