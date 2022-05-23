Faire Ensemble
L’appel du pied d’Emmanuel Macron à Zinédine Zidane (Doc. RMC Sport)

Zinédine Zidane bientôt au PSG ? Emmanuel Macron s’est montré très favorable à l’idée ce mercredi et a lancé un appel au sportif lors de son déplacement à Clichy-sous-Bois. "On a très envie d’avoir dans le championnat français un coach de ce talent", dit-il.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elysee/l-appel-du-...


