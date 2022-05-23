🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
L’appel du pied d’Emmanuel Macron à Zinédine Zidane (Doc. RMC Sport)
Zinédine Zidane bientôt au PSG ? Emmanuel Macron s’est montré très favorable à l’idée ce mercredi et a lancé un appel au sportif lors de son déplacement à Clichy-sous-Bois. "On a très envie d’avoir dans le championnat français un coach de ce talent", dit-il.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elysee/l-appel-du-...
