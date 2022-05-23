Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
"L'été de 20h30 le samedi". Le photographe des rivières

La série d’été du magazine "20h30 le samedi" propose une collection inédite de portraits, de belles histoires et de rencontres présentés par Laurent Delahousse. Pour ce premier numéro, direction le lac de Grand-Lieu, en Loire-Atlantique, et rencontre avec le photographe naturaliste Erwan Balança, qui se concentre sur la faune et la flore qui l’entourent...

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-magazine/france...


Version : Mobile / Web