Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
L’histoire cachée de Mo Farah, l’athlète olympique britannique arraché à sa famille somalienne à 9 ans

Dans un documentaire, le sportif raconte comment il a été victime de la traite des êtres humains en Grande-Bretagne, avant d’être sauvé par son professeur.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/societe-...


Version : Mobile / Web