🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
L'hommage de Lisa Marie Presley, deux ans après le suicide de son fils Benjamin
Lisa Marie Presley a rendu hommage à son fils Benjamin, deux après sa mort.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/L-hommage-de-Lis...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/L-hommage-de-Lis...