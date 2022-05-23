Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
L'industrie du tabac a un impact "désastreux" sur l'environnement, selon l'OMS

L'industrie est responsable de la perte de 600 millions d'arbres, utilise chaque année 200 000 hectares de terres et 22 milliards de tonnes d'eau et émet environ 84 millions de tonnes de CO2, selon un rapport de l'organisation.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/drogue-addiction...


Version : Mobile / Web