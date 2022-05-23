Faire Ensemble
La Chine investit dans le pétrole algérien avec la signature d’un accord de coproduction

Alors que les pays du G7 se sont engagés à mettre fin à tout financement international de projets liés aux énergies fossiles, Pékin propose ses investissements et ses prêts à l'Afrique.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/economie...


