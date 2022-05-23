🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
La Compagnie nationale du Rhône veut se transformer en développeur solaire
Sharon Wajsbrot
Le spécialiste de la production hydraulique veut construire 1.000 mégawatts (MW) de capacités solaires d'ici à 2030. Il mise sur des projets en toitures pour échapper à la tension du foncier.
Source : https://www.lesechos.fr/industrie-services/energie...
