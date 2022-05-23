Faire Ensemble
La Compagnie nationale du Rhône veut se transformer en développeur solaire

Sharon Wajsbrot

Le spécialiste de la production hydraulique veut construire 1.000 mégawatts (MW) de capacités solaires d'ici à 2030. Il mise sur des projets en toitures pour échapper à la tension du foncier.

