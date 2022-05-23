Faire Ensemble
La Namibie compte sur son potentiel solaire pour produire de l’électricité et de l’hydrogène à l'échelle industrielle

Ce pays désertique d'Afrique australe veut s'appuyer sur sa géographie pour produire de l'énergie décarbonée et l'exporter un jour vers l'Europe.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/namibie/...


