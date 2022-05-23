Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
La collection personnelle d'Hubert de Givenchy aux enchères à Paris

La collection personnelle du couturier français Hubert de Givenchy, estimée à 50 millions d'euros, sera mise en vente aux enchères chez Christie's...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/La-collecti...


Version : Mobile / Web