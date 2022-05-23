Faire Ensemble
La ferritine révèle nos réserves en fer

Le dosage de la ferritine dans le sang permet d’estimer le stock de fer dans l’organisme. Un taux trop bas peut être le signe d’une anémie. Un taux très élevé peut révéler une maladie génétique, l’hémochromatose. 



