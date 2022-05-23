🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
La population de loups gris est en hausse en France, avec une estimation autour de 920 individus en 2022
La population est en hausse année après année, selon l'Office français de la biodiversité.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...