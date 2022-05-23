Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
La potomanie, quand une trop grande consommation d'eau nuit à la santé !

La potomanie est un trouble du comportement alimentaire qui consiste à boire des quantités très importantes de liquides (eau, sodas, etc). Ses conséquences peuvent être extrêmement délétères, voire mortelles. 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...


Version : Mobile / Web