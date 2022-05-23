Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
La sécheresse en Ethiopie détruit le mode de vie séculaire des éleveurs nomades du sud

Terre devenue aride, mort du bétail, famine : la sècheresse pousse les habitants d’Ethiopie à fuir leur village.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/environn...


Version : Mobile / Web