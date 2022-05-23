Faire Ensemble
La suite des inédits de Céline, «Londres», paraîtra le 13 octobre en France

Un roman inédit de Louis-Ferdinand Céline, « Londres », tiré des manuscrits retrouvés après des décennies où ils avaient disparu, doit paraî...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/La-suite...


