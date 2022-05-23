Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
La terrible canicule qui a sévi en Inde et au Pakistan a été rendue trente fois plus probable par le changement climatique

Cette canicule a causé la mort de 90 personnes, et provoqué des coupures d'électricité et des pénuries d'eau pour des millions d'habitants.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web