Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
«Labyrinthes», de Franck Thilliez : dédale mental

Franck Thilliez s'amuse à perdre le lecteur dans une enquête complexe et passionnante. Un labyrinthe dont il devra trouver la sortie.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Labyrint...


Version : Mobile / Web