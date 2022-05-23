Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Lady Gaga adopte à nouveau cette tendance sourcils très controversée

Que ce soit en matière de mode ou de beauté, Lady Gaga fait partie de celles qui n'ont pas froid aux yeux. Qu'il s'agisse d'arborer une coupe mulet, une micro-frange ou encore des faux-cils triple XL... on aura presque tout vu sur Gaga. L'une des te...
Lire la suite de ...

Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/Maquillage/Maquillage-d...


Version : Mobile / Web